Jackson, TN

Here’s the cheapest gas in Jackson Saturday

Jackson Times
 7 days ago
(JACKSON, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Jackson, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

RaceWay at 2023 S Highland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 736 Us-70 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

RaceWay

2023 S Highland Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$--

Murphy USA

2159 S Highland Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.89

Speedway

2522 Christmasville Rd, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09

Sam's Club

2120 Emporium Dr, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.42
$--

Mobil

2106 S Highland, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

Go Gas Quick

107 Carriage House Dr, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.37
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jackson, TN
ABOUT

With Jackson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

