Here’s the cheapest gas in Jackson Saturday

(JACKSON, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Jackson, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

RaceWay at 2023 S Highland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 736 Us-70 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

RaceWay 2023 S Highland Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ --

Murphy USA 2159 S Highland Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Speedway 2522 Christmasville Rd, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Sam's Club 2120 Emporium Dr, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.42 $ --

Mobil 2106 S Highland, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Go Gas Quick 107 Carriage House Dr, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.37 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.