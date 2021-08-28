Here’s the cheapest gas in Jackson Saturday
(JACKSON, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Jackson, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.
RaceWay at 2023 S Highland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 736 Us-70 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$3.42
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.37
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
