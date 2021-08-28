Save $0.50 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Cheyenne

(CHEYENNE, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Cheyenne, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1948 Dell Range Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Sinclair at 2800 W Lincolnway, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.45.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1948 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.42

Sam's Club 1948 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.42

Exxon 2029 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ 3.42

Love's Travel Stop 3305 W College Dr, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.97 $ 3.54 card card $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.97 $ 3.59

Walmart 580 Livingston Ave, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.89 $ 3.47

Maverik 1706 South Greeley Highway, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.82 $ 3.48

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.