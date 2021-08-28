Monroe gas at $2.52 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MONROE, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Monroe area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon.

Super 1 Foods at 2907 Cypress St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.52 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1501 N 18Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.64.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Super 1 Foods 2907 Cypress St, West Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ 2.82 $ 3.02 $ --

Murphy USA 1027 Glenwood Dr, West Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ --

RaceWay 300 Thomas Rd, West Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 2.85

Brookshire's 3426 Cypress St, West Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ --

76 101 New Natchitoches Rd, West Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ -- $ -- $ --

JMart West 6588 Cypress St, West Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.53 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.