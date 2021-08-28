Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, OH

This is the cheapest gas in Lima right now

Posted by 
Lima News Flash
Lima News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDG3d_0bfkXSSE00

(LIMA, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lima area offering savings of $0.44 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1150 Greely Chapel. Regular there was listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.14 at BP at 2401 Shawnee Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

1150 Greely Chapel, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$3.05
$--

Shawnee Fuel Stop

1250 W Breese Rd, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.23
$3.53
$3.06

Valero

325 N Cole St, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.45
$--

Sunoco

1505 St John'S Rd, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

5777 Ottawa Rd, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.69
$3.35

Marathon

601 W Market St, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.07
$3.67
$3.25
card
card$2.95
$3.07
$3.67
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lima News Flash

Lima News Flash

Lima, OH
107
Followers
209
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lima News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Lima, OH
Traffic
City
Shawnee, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Greely Chapel#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy