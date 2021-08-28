This is the cheapest gas in Lima right now

(LIMA, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lima area offering savings of $0.44 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1150 Greely Chapel. Regular there was listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.14 at BP at 2401 Shawnee Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1150 Greely Chapel, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ 3.05 $ --

Shawnee Fuel Stop 1250 W Breese Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.06

Valero 325 N Cole St, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ --

Sunoco 1505 St John'S Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 5777 Ottawa Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.35

Marathon 601 W Market St, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.07 $ 3.67 $ 3.25 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.07 $ 3.67 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.