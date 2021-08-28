Cancel
Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.38 per gallon

Posted by 
Poughkeepsie Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkHyN_0bfkXRZV00

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Poughkeepsie area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gulf at 688 Freedom Plains Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1831 New Hackensack Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Poughkeepsie area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Gulf

688 Freedom Plains Rd, Poughkeepsie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$3.19
$3.39
$3.07
card
card$3.01
$3.29
$3.49
$3.07

Sunoco

349 Noxon Rd, Poughkeepsie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$3.34
$3.64
$3.15
card
card$3.01
$3.44
$--
$3.15

Mobil

298 Titusville Rd, Poughkeepsie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.92
$--
$--
$3.16
card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

2605 South Rd, Poughkeepsie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.98
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
card
card$3.08
$3.69
$3.99
$3.39

Sunoco

3600 Us-9W, Highland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.33
$--
$--
card
card$3.08
$3.38
$--
$--

Valero

1118 Dutchess Tpke, Poughkeepsie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.05
$3.25
$3.63
$3.17
card
card$3.17
$3.31
$3.69
$3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

