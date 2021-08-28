Poughkeepsie gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.38 per gallon

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Poughkeepsie area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gulf at 688 Freedom Plains Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1831 New Hackensack Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Poughkeepsie area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Gulf 688 Freedom Plains Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.07 card card $ 3.01 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.07

Sunoco 349 Noxon Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.01 $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.15

Mobil 298 Titusville Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16 card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 2605 South Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.08 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Sunoco 3600 Us-9W, Highland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ -- $ --

Valero 1118 Dutchess Tpke, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.63 $ 3.17 card card $ 3.17 $ 3.31 $ 3.69 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.