Poughkeepsie gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.38 per gallon
(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Poughkeepsie area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gulf at 688 Freedom Plains Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1831 New Hackensack Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Poughkeepsie area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$3.19
$3.39
$3.07
|card
card$3.01
$3.29
$3.49
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$3.34
$3.64
$3.15
|card
card$3.01
$3.44
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.92
$--
$--
$3.16
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
|card
card$3.08
$3.69
$3.99
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$3.33
$--
$--
|card
card$3.08
$3.38
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$3.25
$3.63
$3.17
|card
card$3.17
$3.31
$3.69
$3.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
