Saint Joseph, MO

Save $0.17 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Saint Joseph

Posted by 
St Joseph Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0bfkXMP600

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Saint Joseph area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 3018 S Belt Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 4601 S Leonard Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Saint Joseph area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

3018 S Belt Hwy, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.88
$3.23
$2.82

Sam's Club

5201 N Belt Hwy, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$3.08
$--

Woody's

1334 Frederick Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$--

US Oil

601 S 22Nd St, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Road Star

3215 S 22Nd St, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

K Highway Food Mart

6013 Mo-K, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

St Joseph Dispatch

St Joseph, MO
ABOUT

With St Joseph Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

