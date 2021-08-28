Save $0.17 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Saint Joseph

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Saint Joseph area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 3018 S Belt Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Travel Stop at 4601 S Leonard Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Saint Joseph area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 3018 S Belt Hwy, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.88 $ 3.23 $ 2.82

Sam's Club 5201 N Belt Hwy, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.08 $ --

Woody's 1334 Frederick Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

US Oil 601 S 22Nd St, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Road Star 3215 S 22Nd St, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

K Highway Food Mart 6013 Mo-K, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.