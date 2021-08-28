Save $0.16 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Decatur

(DECATUR, IL) According to Decatur gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 501 N Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.31 at Wyckles Convenience Center at 355 N Wyckles Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.21.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 501 N Main St, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.12

Circle K 205 W First Dr, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.86 $ 3.08

Huck's 204 N 22Nd St, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.14

Casey's 1671St Aylorville Rd, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Circle K 3810 E William Street Rd, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.86 $ 3.12

Casey's 111 E Cox St, Forsyth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.70 $ 3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.