Indio, CA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Indio

Posted by 
Indio Voice
Indio Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AsE53_0bfkXIsC00

(INDIO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Indio area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon.

Sinclair at 82253 Indio Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 45760 Dillon Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.24.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair

82253 Indio Blvd, Indio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99

VP Racing Fuels

81485 Miles Ave, Indio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.97
$4.15
$4.25
$--

Costco

79795 Ca-111, La Quinta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.98
$--
$4.18
$--

ARCO

82338 Ca-111, Indio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--

ARCO

41910 Jackson St, Indio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$--
$4.39
$--

Circle K

43955 Clinton St, Indio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.34
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

