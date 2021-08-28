Gas savings: The cheapest station in Indio

(INDIO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Indio area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon.

Sinclair at 82253 Indio Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 45760 Dillon Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.24.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 82253 Indio Blvd, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

VP Racing Fuels 81485 Miles Ave, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.97 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ --

Costco 79795 Ca-111, La Quinta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.98 $ -- $ 4.18 $ --

ARCO 82338 Ca-111, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

ARCO 41910 Jackson St, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.39 $ --

Circle K 43955 Clinton St, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.34 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.