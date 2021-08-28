Morgantown gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Gas prices vary across in the Morgantown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 991 Fairmont Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Dairy Mart at 1287 Richwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 991 Fairmont Rd, Westover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ --

Sam's Club 6001 University Town Centre Dr, Granville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Circle K 3312 University Ave, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.55 $ 3.25

Kroger 500 Suncrest Town Centre Dr, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.34 $ 3.25

Sheetz 900 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.22 $ 3.62 $ 3.29

Circle K 3202 Earl L Core Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.23 $ 3.60 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.