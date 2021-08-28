Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown gas at $2.79 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Morgantown Updates
Morgantown Updates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdUVP_0bfkXHzT00

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Gas prices vary across in the Morgantown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 991 Fairmont Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Dairy Mart at 1287 Richwood Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon

991 Fairmont Rd, Westover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.44
$--

Sam's Club

6001 University Town Centre Dr, Granville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$3.15

Circle K

3312 University Ave, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.55
$3.25

Kroger

500 Suncrest Town Centre Dr, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.34
$3.25

Sheetz

900 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.22
$3.62
$3.29

Circle K

3202 Earl L Core Rd, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.23
$3.60
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Morgantown Updates

Morgantown Updates

Morgantown, WV
With Morgantown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

