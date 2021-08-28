This is the cheapest gas in Florence right now
(FLORENCE, SC) Gas prices vary across in the Florence area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 3099 S Irby St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.52 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 400 Pamplico Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.03.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Florence area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.56
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.52
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.53
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.56
$--
$2.96
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.97
$3.34
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0