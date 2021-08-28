Cancel
Florence, SC

This is the cheapest gas in Florence right now

Posted by 
Florence Voice
 7 days ago
(FLORENCE, SC) Gas prices vary across in the Florence area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 3099 S Irby St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.52 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 400 Pamplico Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.03.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Florence area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon

3099 S Irby St, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.56
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.52
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2015 S Irby St, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.53
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

200 Beltline Dr, SouthCarolina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$--
$2.96
$2.88

Mobil

717 Second Loop Rd, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.97
$3.34
$2.98

On the Loop

1301 Second Loop Rd, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

2010 S Irby St, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

