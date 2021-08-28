This is the cheapest gas in Florence right now

(FLORENCE, SC) Gas prices vary across in the Florence area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 3099 S Irby St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.52 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 400 Pamplico Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.03.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Florence area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 3099 S Irby St, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.56 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.52 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2015 S Irby St, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.53 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 200 Beltline Dr, SouthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 2.96 $ 2.88

Mobil 717 Second Loop Rd, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.97 $ 3.34 $ 2.98

On the Loop 1301 Second Loop Rd, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2010 S Irby St, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.