Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fort Smith

(FORT SMITH, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Smith, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 8600 Us-71 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 4700 S Zero St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Smith area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 8600 Us-71 S, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.83

Kwik Pik 7201 Zero St, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Sam's Club 7700 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.08 $ --

The Hydration Station 2500 S Zero St, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Murphy USA 5501 S 24Th St, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Casey's 500 E Pointer Trail, Van Buren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.20 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.