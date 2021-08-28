Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fort Smith
(FORT SMITH, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Smith, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 8600 Us-71 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 4700 S Zero St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Smith area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$--
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$3.08
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.20
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
