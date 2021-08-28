Cancel
Fort Smith, AR

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fort Smith

Fort Smith News Beat
 7 days ago
(FORT SMITH, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Smith, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 8600 Us-71 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 4700 S Zero St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Smith area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

8600 Us-71 S, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$2.83

Kwik Pik

7201 Zero St, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$3.09
$--

Sam's Club

7700 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.08
$--

The Hydration Station

2500 S Zero St, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.79

Murphy USA

5501 S 24Th St, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99

Casey's

500 E Pointer Trail, Van Buren
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.20
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fort Smith News Beat

With Fort Smith News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

