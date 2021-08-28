Cancel
Missoula, MT

Where's the cheapest gas in Missoula?

Posted by 
Missoula Today
Missoula Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0bfkX90u00

(MISSOULA, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Missoula area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

Costco at 3220 N Reserve St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 923 N Orange St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Missoula area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.36 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

3220 N Reserve St, Missoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.64
$--

Exxon

318 S Orange St , Missoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.63
$3.83
$3.41

Cenex

1540 Toole Ave, Missoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.53
$3.73
$3.39

Conoco

2001 Brooks St, Missoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.63
$3.83
$3.41

Exxon

2210 N Reserve St, Missoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.63
$3.83
$3.41

Conoco

3420 Mullan Rd, Missoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.63
$3.83
$3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Missoula Today

Missoula Today

Missoula, MT
ABOUT

With Missoula Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

