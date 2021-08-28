Where's the cheapest gas in Missoula?

(MISSOULA, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Missoula area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

Costco at 3220 N Reserve St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 923 N Orange St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Missoula area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.36 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3220 N Reserve St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Exxon 318 S Orange St , Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.41

Cenex 1540 Toole Ave, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.39

Conoco 2001 Brooks St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.41

Exxon 2210 N Reserve St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.41

Conoco 3420 Mullan Rd, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.