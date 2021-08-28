Kennewick gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.48 per gallon

(KENNEWICK, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Kennewick, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mid Columbia Grocery at 6409 W Court St. Regular there was listed at $3.41 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Chevron at 3720 W Court St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.63 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mid Columbia Grocery 6409 W Court St, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Flying J 2216 E Hillsboro Rd, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ 4.05

Sunrise Super Gas 508 N 4Th Ave, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.84 $ 3.94 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.84 $ 3.94 $ 3.49

Metro Mart 520 E Columbia Dr, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.59

Quik Trip 221 S 10Th St, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.79 $ 3.97 $ --

Chevron 1015 W Lewis St, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.53 $ 3.93 $ 4.03 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.53 $ 3.73 $ 3.93 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.