Kennewick, WA

Kennewick gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.48 per gallon

Posted by 
Kennewick Voice
 7 days ago
(KENNEWICK, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Kennewick, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mid Columbia Grocery at 6409 W Court St. Regular there was listed at $3.41 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Chevron at 3720 W Court St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.63 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mid Columbia Grocery

6409 W Court St, Pasco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.41
$--
$--
$3.44

Flying J

2216 E Hillsboro Rd, Pasco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$4.05

Sunrise Super Gas

508 N 4Th Ave, Pasco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.84
$3.94
$3.49
card
card$3.49
$3.84
$3.94
$3.49

Metro Mart

520 E Columbia Dr, Kennewick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$3.63
$3.83
$3.59

Quik Trip

221 S 10Th St, Pasco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$3.79
$3.97
$--

Chevron

1015 W Lewis St, Pasco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.53
$3.93
$4.03
$3.59
card
card$3.53
$3.73
$3.93
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Kennewick Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

