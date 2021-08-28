This is the cheapest gas in Hagerstown right now

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hagerstown area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Liberty at 10524 Sharpsburg Pke. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 301 N Burhans Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.93.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Liberty 10524 Sharpsburg Pke, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.34 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Sam's Club 1700 Wesel Blvd, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.11 $ --

AC&T 724 Frederick St, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Sheetz 191 Eastern Blvd, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Weis 12817 Shank Farm Way, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Sheetz 1396 S Potomac St, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.