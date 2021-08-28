Cancel
Hagerstown, MD

This is the cheapest gas in Hagerstown right now

Hagerstown Daily
Hagerstown Daily
 7 days ago
(HAGERSTOWN, MD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hagerstown area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Liberty at 10524 Sharpsburg Pke. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 301 N Burhans Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.93.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Liberty

10524 Sharpsburg Pke, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.34
$3.55
$2.99

Sam's Club

1700 Wesel Blvd, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.11
$--

AC&T

724 Frederick St, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.25

Sheetz

191 Eastern Blvd, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.25

Weis

12817 Shank Farm Way, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$--

Sheetz

1396 S Potomac St, Hagerstown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hagerstown Daily

Hagerstown Daily

Hagerstown, MD
With Hagerstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

