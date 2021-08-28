Jacksonville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Jacksonville, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 1180 Henderson Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 501 Corbin St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.96
$3.31
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$3.06
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.96
$3.31
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.91
$3.27
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$3.23
$3.43
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$3.75
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
