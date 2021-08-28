Jacksonville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Jacksonville, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 1180 Henderson Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 501 Corbin St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 1180 Henderson Dr, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.96 $ 3.31 $ --

Sam's Club 1170 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 3.06 $ 2.92

Exxon 3495 Western Blvd Ext, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.96 $ 3.31 $ 3.38

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4250 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.91 $ 3.27 $ 2.91

Shell 411 Gum Branch Rd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.47

Go Gas 257 S Marine Blvd , Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.