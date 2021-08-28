Cancel
Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Jacksonville Voice
 7 days ago
(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Jacksonville, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 1180 Henderson Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 501 Corbin St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon

1180 Henderson Dr, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.96
$3.31
$--

Sam's Club

1170 Western Blvd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$3.06
$2.92

Exxon

3495 Western Blvd Ext, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.96
$3.31
$3.38

Walmart Neighborhood Market

4250 Western Blvd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.91
$3.27
$2.91

Shell

411 Gum Branch Rd, Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$3.23
$3.43
$3.47

Go Gas

257 S Marine Blvd , Jacksonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.75
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jacksonville, NC
