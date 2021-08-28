Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.24 per gallon

Posted by 
Valdosta Journal
Valdosta Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJSAh_0bfkWr9E00

(VALDOSTA, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Valdosta area offering savings of $0.24 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1800 N Ashley St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to DJ's Mart at 2012 N Ashley St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Valdosta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

1800 N Ashley St, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99

Sam's Club

450 Norman Dr, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

4228 Bemiss Rd, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.08
$--
$2.96

CITGO

2418 Rocky Ford Rd, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

4109 Bemiss Rd, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Murphy Express

277 Norman Dr, Valdosta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Valdosta Journal

Valdosta Journal

Valdosta, GA
144
Followers
199
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Valdosta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Traffic
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cheapest#Ga#Dj S Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy