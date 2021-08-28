Valdosta gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.24 per gallon
(VALDOSTA, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Valdosta area offering savings of $0.24 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1800 N Ashley St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to DJ's Mart at 2012 N Ashley St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Valdosta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
