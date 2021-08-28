Valdosta gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.24 per gallon

(VALDOSTA, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Valdosta area offering savings of $0.24 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1800 N Ashley St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to DJ's Mart at 2012 N Ashley St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Valdosta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 1800 N Ashley St, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Sam's Club 450 Norman Dr, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4228 Bemiss Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ -- $ 2.96

CITGO 2418 Rocky Ford Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 4109 Bemiss Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 277 Norman Dr, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.