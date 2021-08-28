Johnson City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.85 per gallon

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Johnson City, you could be saving up to $0.85 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Volco at 2601 N Roan St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 2.92 $ 2.76

Marathon 905 East Jackson Blvd, Jonesborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas 'N Go 500 Forest Dr, Jonesborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 3009 W Market St, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ --

Murphy USA 3109 Browns Mill Rd, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.22 $ 2.89

Quality Plus 3139 Boones Creek Rd, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.