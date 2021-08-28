Johnson City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.85 per gallon
(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Johnson City, you could be saving up to $0.85 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Volco at 2601 N Roan St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$2.92
$2.76
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.22
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$3.22
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
