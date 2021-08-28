Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.85 per gallon

Posted by 
Johnson City Times
Johnson City Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N36o5_0bfkWpNm00

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Depending on where you fill up in Johnson City, you could be saving up to $0.85 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Volco at 2601 N Roan St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

3060 Franklin Terrace Dr, Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$2.92
$2.76

Marathon

905 East Jackson Blvd, Jonesborough
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$--

Gas 'N Go

500 Forest Dr, Jonesborough
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

3009 W Market St, Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.22
$--

Murphy USA

3109 Browns Mill Rd, Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.22
$2.89

Quality Plus

3139 Boones Creek Rd, Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Johnson City Times

Johnson City Times

Johnson City, TN
134
Followers
209
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Johnson City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Johnson City, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#City Gas#Volco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy