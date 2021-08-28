Where's the cheapest gas in Mansfield?
(MANSFIELD, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mansfield area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1375 Lexington Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sam's Club at 1070 N Lexington Springmill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mansfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$3.23
$3.58
$3.28
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.64
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.61
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.63
$--
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.63
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
