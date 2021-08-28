Where's the cheapest gas in Mansfield?

(MANSFIELD, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mansfield area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1375 Lexington Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sam's Club at 1070 N Lexington Springmill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mansfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 1375 Lexington Ave, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ --

Murphy USA 2481 Possum Run Rd, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.20

Circle K 957 S Main St, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.58 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.34

Marathon 1215 Lexington Ave, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ --

Marathon 2424 Possum Run Rd, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.61 $ 3.25

BP 2264 S Main St, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.63 $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.63 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.