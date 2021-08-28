Cancel
Mansfield, OH

Where's the cheapest gas in Mansfield?

Posted by 
Mansfield Times
 7 days ago
(MANSFIELD, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mansfield area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1375 Lexington Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sam's Club at 1070 N Lexington Springmill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mansfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell

1375 Lexington Ave, Mansfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$--

Murphy USA

2481 Possum Run Rd, Mansfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$3.20

Circle K

957 S Main St, Mansfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.23
$3.58
$3.28
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.64
$3.34

Marathon

1215 Lexington Ave, Mansfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$--

Marathon

2424 Possum Run Rd, Mansfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.61
$3.25

BP

2264 S Main St, Mansfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.63
$--
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.63
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Mansfield Times

Mansfield Times

Mansfield, OH
132
Followers
206
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mansfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

