Terre Haute, IN

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Terre Haute

Terre Haute News Watch
Terre Haute News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0bfkWkDN00

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Terre Haute area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

Thorntons at 2330 S 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 1255 Locust St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Terre Haute area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Thorntons

2330 S 3Rd St, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.54
$3.84
$3.33

Sunoco

2601 S 3Rd St, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.21
$3.51
$3.29

Thorntons

3333 S 3Rd St, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.18
$3.64
$3.29
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.64
$3.29

Casey's

1700 S 3Rd St, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.36
$3.29

Speedway

3388 S Us-41, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.50
$3.29

Sam's Club

4350 S Us-41, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.16
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Terre Haute News Watch

Terre Haute News Watch

Terre Haute, IN
