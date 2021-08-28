Gas savings: The cheapest station in Terre Haute

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Terre Haute area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

Thorntons at 2330 S 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 1255 Locust St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Terre Haute area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Thorntons 2330 S 3Rd St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.33

Sunoco 2601 S 3Rd St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.29

Thorntons 3333 S 3Rd St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.18 $ 3.64 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.29

Casey's 1700 S 3Rd St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.36 $ 3.29

Speedway 3388 S Us-41, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.50 $ 3.29

Sam's Club 4350 S Us-41, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.16 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.