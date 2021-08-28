Gas savings: The cheapest station in Terre Haute
(TERRE HAUTE, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Terre Haute area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.
Thorntons at 2330 S 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 1255 Locust St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Terre Haute area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.54
$3.84
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.21
$3.51
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.18
$3.64
$3.29
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.64
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$3.36
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$3.50
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$3.16
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
