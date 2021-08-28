Lawton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LAWTON, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Lawton, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 2306 W Gore Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.52 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.06 at Barefoot Convenience at 106 Sw Lee Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.59.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 2306 W Gore Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ 2.72 $ 2.94 $ 2.74

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3745 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ 2.72 $ 2.92 $ 2.67

Alon 2202 Nw Terrace Hills Blvd C, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.52 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 4311 Nw Cache Rd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ -- $ 2.73

Murphy USA 2401 Nw 67Th St, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ 2.73 $ 2.93 $ 2.85

Alon 6302 Nw Cache Rd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ 3.34 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.