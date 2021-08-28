Cancel
Lawton, OK

Lawton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Lawton Today
Lawton Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0bfkWhZC00

(LAWTON, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Lawton, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 2306 W Gore Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.52 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.06 at Barefoot Convenience at 106 Sw Lee Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.59.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express

2306 W Gore Blvd, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.52
$2.72
$2.94
$2.74

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3745 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.52
$2.72
$2.92
$2.67

Alon

2202 Nw Terrace Hills Blvd C, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.52
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

4311 Nw Cache Rd, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.53
$--
$--
$2.73

Murphy USA

2401 Nw 67Th St, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.53
$2.73
$2.93
$2.85

Alon

6302 Nw Cache Rd, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$--
$3.34
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lawton Today

Lawton Today

Lawton, OK
ABOUT

With Lawton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

