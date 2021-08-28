Charleston gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.19 per gallon

(CHARLESTON, WV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Charleston area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2500 Mountaineer Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 1630 Washington St E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.03.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2500 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ 3.25 $ 2.96

Exxon 289 Oakwood Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Kroger 101 Mullins Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 2.96

BP 1300 Bigley Ave, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.19

Kroger 515 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.19

Mobil 301 Pennsylvania Ave S, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.