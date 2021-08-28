Lafayette gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.47 per gallon

(LAFAYETTE, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lafayette area offering savings of $0.47 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 4250 South St. Regular there was listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Marathon at 900 Ferry St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.22 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 4250 South St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ 3.35

Sam's Club 3819 South St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Circle K 973 Park East Blvd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.36

Meijer 4901 In-26 E, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 3.35

Murphy USA 3618 Concord Rd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

Marathon 3150 Brady Ln, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.38 $ 3.66 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.