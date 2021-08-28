Cancel
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.47 per gallon

Lafayette Post
Lafayette Post
 7 days ago
(LAFAYETTE, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lafayette area offering savings of $0.47 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 4250 South St. Regular there was listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Marathon at 900 Ferry St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.22 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

4250 South St, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.82
$3.32
$3.72
$3.29
card
card$3.15
$3.38
$3.78
$3.35

Sam's Club

3819 South St, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$3.19
$--

Circle K

973 Park East Blvd, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.36

Meijer

4901 In-26 E, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.57
$3.87
$3.35

Murphy USA

3618 Concord Rd, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.19

Marathon

3150 Brady Ln, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$3.38
$3.66
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

