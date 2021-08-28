Cancel
Daytona Beach, FL

This is the cheapest gas in Daytona Beach right now

Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0bfkWME300

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Daytona Beach area offering savings of $0.29 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 1460 Cornerstone Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 790 N Nova Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

1460 Cornerstone Blvd, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$3.11
$2.77

Buc-ee's

2330 Gateway N Dr, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$3.05
$3.30
$2.77

Murphy USA

1903 N Nova Rd, Holly Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$--

RaceTrac

3030 W Int'L Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.15
$3.45
$3.05

CITGO

1290 Nova Rd, Holly Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

2100 Lpga Blvd, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.24
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach, FL
