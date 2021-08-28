This is the cheapest gas in Daytona Beach right now

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Daytona Beach area offering savings of $0.29 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 1460 Cornerstone Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.8 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 790 N Nova Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1460 Cornerstone Blvd, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ 3.11 $ 2.77

Buc-ee's 2330 Gateway N Dr, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 2.77

Murphy USA 1903 N Nova Rd, Holly Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

RaceTrac 3030 W Int'L Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.05

CITGO 1290 Nova Rd, Holly Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 2100 Lpga Blvd, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.