Albany, GA

This is the cheapest gas in Albany right now

Posted by 
Albany News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0bfkWLLK00

(ALBANY, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Albany area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1201 N Westover Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1572 Us-19 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

1201 N Westover Blvd, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.97

Walmart Neighborhood Market

108 S Westover Blvd, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$2.99

Circle K

300 E Oakridge Dr, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$3.06
$3.39
$3.05
card
card$2.84
$3.16
$3.49
$3.15

Pace

404 S Slappey Blvd, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Murphy Express

252 Cordele Rd, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.32
$--

Pilot

310 Cordele Rd , Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.10
$3.33
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Albany, GA
102
Followers
206
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albany News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

