This is the cheapest gas in Albany right now

(ALBANY, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Albany area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1201 N Westover Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1572 Us-19 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1201 N Westover Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Walmart Neighborhood Market 108 S Westover Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 2.99

Circle K 300 E Oakridge Dr, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ 3.06 $ 3.39 $ 3.05 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.16 $ 3.49 $ 3.15

Pace 404 S Slappey Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Murphy Express 252 Cordele Rd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.32 $ --

Pilot 310 Cordele Rd , Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.10 $ 3.33 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.