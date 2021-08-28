This is the cheapest gas in Albany right now
(ALBANY, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Albany area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1201 N Westover Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1572 Us-19 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.74
$3.06
$3.39
$3.05
|card
card$2.84
$3.16
$3.49
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.32
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.10
$3.33
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
