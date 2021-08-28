Merced gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.80 per gallon
(MERCED, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Merced area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1445 R St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1103 Martin Luther King Jr Way , where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.23 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.07
|card
card$4.13
$4.33
$4.53
$4.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.09
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.45
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.19
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.05
$--
$--
$4.11
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
