Merced gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.80 per gallon

(MERCED, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Merced area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1445 R St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1103 Martin Luther King Jr Way , where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.23 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1445 R St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

Sinclair 1411 V St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.07 card card $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.53 $ 4.21

ARCO 3100 G St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.19

ARCO 2070 E Childs Ave, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.15

ARCO 1901 N Buhach Rd, Atwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.29

ARCO 810 S Coffee St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ -- $ 4.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.