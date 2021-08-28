Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Lynchburg Dispatch
Lynchburg Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37a5As_0bfkWJZs00

(LYNCHBURG, VA) According to Lynchburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3912 Wards Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 2130 Langhorne Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

3912 Wards Rd , Lynchburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$3.16
$2.99

American Gas

612 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

3523 Campbell Ave, Lynchburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Kroger

2012 Wards Rd, Lynchburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.45
$--

BP

7237 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.39
$3.59
$2.89

Murphy Express

4201 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.56
$3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lynchburg Dispatch

Lynchburg Dispatch

Lynchburg, VA
95
Followers
212
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lynchburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Lynchburg, VA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#S Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy