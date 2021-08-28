Lynchburg gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(LYNCHBURG, VA) According to Lynchburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3912 Wards Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 2130 Langhorne Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$3.16
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.39
$3.59
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.56
$3.08
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
