Lynchburg gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LYNCHBURG, VA) According to Lynchburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3912 Wards Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 2130 Langhorne Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3912 Wards Rd , Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.16 $ 2.99

American Gas 612 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 3523 Campbell Ave, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 2012 Wards Rd, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.45 $ --

BP 7237 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

Murphy Express 4201 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.56 $ 3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.