Here’s the cheapest gas in Scranton Saturday

(SCRANTON, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Scranton, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at SV Mini Mart at 1801 N Main Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.34 at Sunoco at 551 Moosic St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.19.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

SV Mini Mart 1801 N Main Ave, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1716 N Main Ave, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mike's Service Station 935 Main St, Avoca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 921 Viewmont Dr, Dickson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ 3.45 $ --

Exxon 527 N Main St, Taylor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.11 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Vamco Fuel 1031 Moosic St, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.