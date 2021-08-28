Cancel
Scranton, PA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Scranton Saturday

Scranton News Alert
Scranton News Alert
 7 days ago
(SCRANTON, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Scranton, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at SV Mini Mart at 1801 N Main Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.34 at Sunoco at 551 Moosic St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.19.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

SV Mini Mart

1801 N Main Ave, Scranton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.07
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

1716 N Main Ave, Scranton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--

Mike's Service Station

935 Main St, Avoca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

921 Viewmont Dr, Dickson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$--
$3.45
$--

Exxon

527 N Main St, Taylor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.11
$3.45
$3.75
$--
card
card$3.15
$3.49
$3.79
$--

Vamco Fuel

1031 Moosic St, Scranton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.13
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Scranton News Alert

Scranton, PA
ABOUT

With Scranton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

