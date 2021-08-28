Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita Falls, TX

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Wichita Falls

Posted by 
Wichita Falls News Beat
Wichita Falls News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0bfkWHoQ00

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) According to Wichita Falls gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3801 Kell Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3120 Northwest Fwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

3801 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$2.94
$--

Discount Cigerettes

3366 Kell Blvd , Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--

Murphy Express

3117 Lawrence Rd, Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.93
$3.23
$2.87

Alon

2012 Grant St, Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

2311 Airport Dr, Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.84

Dollar Saver

3602 Sheppard Access Rd, Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wichita Falls News Beat

Wichita Falls News Beat

Wichita Falls, TX
128
Followers
208
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wichita Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy