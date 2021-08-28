Gas savings: The cheapest station in Wichita Falls
(WICHITA FALLS, TX) According to Wichita Falls gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3801 Kell Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3120 Northwest Fwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$2.94
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.93
$3.23
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
