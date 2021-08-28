Gas savings: The cheapest station in Wichita Falls

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) According to Wichita Falls gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3801 Kell Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3120 Northwest Fwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3801 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 2.94 $ --

Discount Cigerettes 3366 Kell Blvd , Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 3117 Lawrence Rd, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 2.87

Alon 2012 Grant St, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2311 Airport Dr, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.84

Dollar Saver 3602 Sheppard Access Rd, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.