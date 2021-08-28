Save up to $0.35 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Idaho Falls

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Idaho Falls area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 700 E 17Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.53 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 6737 S 45Th W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.88.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Idaho Falls area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 700 E 17Th St, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ 3.84 $ --

Costco 2495 E Lincoln Rd, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.59

Conoco 3727 N Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.63 $ 3.85 $ 4.23 $ 3.67 card card $ 3.68 $ 3.89 $ 4.28 $ 3.72

Conoco 1490 Fremont Ave, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.69

Sinclair 1690 N Woodruff Ave, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.68 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.72

Sinclair 3480 E 1St St, Ammon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.68 $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 3.78 card card $ 3.73 $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 3.78

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.