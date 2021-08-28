Cancel
Idaho Falls, ID

Save up to $0.35 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0bfkWGvh00

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Idaho Falls area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 700 E 17Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.53 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Travel Stop at 6737 S 45Th W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.88.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Idaho Falls area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

700 E 17Th St, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$--
$3.84
$--

Costco

2495 E Lincoln Rd, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$--
$3.84
$3.59

Conoco

3727 N Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.63
$3.85
$4.23
$3.67
card
card$3.68
$3.89
$4.28
$3.72

Conoco

1490 Fremont Ave, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.99
$4.19
$3.69

Sinclair

1690 N Woodruff Ave, Idaho Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.68
$3.99
$4.19
$3.72

Sinclair

3480 E 1St St, Ammon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.68
$3.78
$3.98
$3.78
card
card$3.73
$3.83
$4.03
$3.78

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Idaho Falls, ID
With Idaho Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

