Longview, TX

Longview gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.43 per gallon

Longview Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OpPGG_0bfkWF2y00

(LONGVIEW, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Longview area offering savings of $0.43 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3812 Gilmer Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.08 at Alon at 100 S Access Rd Ih-20, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Longview area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3812 Gilmer Rd, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.05
$2.73

Brookshire's

3354 Gilmer Rd, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$--

Super 1 Foods

2301 W Sl-281, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

2430 Gilmer Rd, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.77

Sam's Club

3310 N 4Th St, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.14
$--

Super 1 Foods

1800 S High St, Longview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

