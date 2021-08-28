Longview gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.43 per gallon

(LONGVIEW, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Longview area offering savings of $0.43 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3812 Gilmer Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.08 at Alon at 100 S Access Rd Ih-20, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Longview area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3812 Gilmer Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.05 $ 2.73

Brookshire's 3354 Gilmer Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ --

Super 1 Foods 2301 W Sl-281, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2430 Gilmer Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.77

Sam's Club 3310 N 4Th St, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.14 $ --

Super 1 Foods 1800 S High St, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.