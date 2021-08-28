Cancel
Davenport, IA

Save $0.71 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Davenport

Davenport Digest
 7 days ago
(DAVENPORT, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Davenport area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3887 Elmore Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 4720 27Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Davenport area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

3887 Elmore Ave, Davenport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--

Costco

2790 E 53Rd St, Davenport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$2.87
$--

America

3205 N Brady St, Davenport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$--

Star

3417 N Harrison St, Davenport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--

America

3527 Spring St, Davenport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.80
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

GD Xpress

4607 N Pine St, Davenport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Davenport Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

