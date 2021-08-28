Save $0.71 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Davenport

(DAVENPORT, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Davenport area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3887 Elmore Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 4720 27Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Davenport area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 3887 Elmore Ave, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

Costco 2790 E 53Rd St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 2.87 $ --

America 3205 N Brady St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ --

Star 3417 N Harrison St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

America 3527 Spring St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

GD Xpress 4607 N Pine St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.