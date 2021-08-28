This is the cheapest gas in Grand Junction right now

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Grand Junction, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

City Market at 569 32 Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.52 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 333 N 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grand Junction area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.66 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

City Market 569 32 Rd, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ 4.07 $ 3.37

Sinclair 3218 F Rd, Clifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ 3.74 $ 3.99 $ 3.37

Shell 3223 F Rd, Clifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ 3.74 $ 3.99 $ 3.37

Maverik 3249 "F" Road, Clifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 3.37

Maverik 636 Sun King Way, Clifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 3.37

Walmart Neighborhood Market 541 Warrior Way, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.78 $ 4.03 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.