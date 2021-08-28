This is the cheapest gas in Grand Junction right now
(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Grand Junction, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.
City Market at 569 32 Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.52 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 333 N 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grand Junction area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.66 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.52
$3.72
$4.07
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.52
$3.74
$3.99
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.52
$3.74
$3.99
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.52
$3.72
$3.92
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.52
$3.72
$3.92
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.53
$3.78
$4.03
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
