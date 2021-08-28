Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

This is the cheapest gas in Grand Junction right now

Grand Junction News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5ZiV_0bfkWDHW00

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Grand Junction, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

City Market at 569 32 Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.52 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 333 N 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grand Junction area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.66 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

City Market

569 32 Rd, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$3.72
$4.07
$3.37

Sinclair

3218 F Rd, Clifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$3.74
$3.99
$3.37

Shell

3223 F Rd, Clifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$3.74
$3.99
$3.37

Maverik

3249 "F" Road, Clifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$3.72
$3.92
$3.37

Maverik

636 Sun King Way, Clifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$3.72
$3.92
$3.37

Walmart Neighborhood Market

541 Warrior Way, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$3.78
$4.03
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

