San Angelo, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in San Angelo?

San Angelo News Flash
San Angelo News Flash
 7 days ago
(SAN ANGELO, TX) According to San Angelo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 5749 Sherwood Way. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Jack's Convenience Store at 2 N Koenigheim St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

5749 Sherwood Way, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$--
$3.07
$2.86

Walmart

3428 S Bryant Blvd, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.05
$2.89

AAFES

279 Kearney Blvd, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.75
$2.85
$--

Alon

1801 S Pierce St, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

618 W 29Th St, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.92

Shell

2902 N Bryant Blvd, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo, TX
With San Angelo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

