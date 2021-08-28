Where's the cheapest gas in San Angelo?

(SAN ANGELO, TX) According to San Angelo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 5749 Sherwood Way. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Jack's Convenience Store at 2 N Koenigheim St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 5749 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 3.07 $ 2.86

Walmart 3428 S Bryant Blvd, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.05 $ 2.89

AAFES 279 Kearney Blvd, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.75 $ 2.85 $ --

Alon 1801 S Pierce St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 618 W 29Th St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Shell 2902 N Bryant Blvd, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.