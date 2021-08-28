Cancel
Jackson, MI

Save up to $0.25 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Jackson

Jackson Digest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeTCT_0bfkWBW400

(JACKSON, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Jackson, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Lightning Quick at 4200 W Michigan Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.14 at Admiral at 846 N West Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Lightning Quick

4200 W Michigan Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

3600 O'Neill Dr, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$3.21
$--

Admiral

1910 E Michigan Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.31
$3.61
$3.29

Sunoco

2002 E Michigan Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$--
$--
$--

Meijer

3333 E Michigan Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$3.33
$3.63
$3.29

Marathon

3465 Page Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.73
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

