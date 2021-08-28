Save up to $0.25 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Jackson

(JACKSON, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Jackson, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Lightning Quick at 4200 W Michigan Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.14 at Admiral at 846 N West Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Lightning Quick 4200 W Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 3600 O'Neill Dr, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ 3.21 $ --

Admiral 1910 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ 3.29

Sunoco 2002 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ --

Meijer 3333 E Michigan Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.29

Marathon 3465 Page Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.