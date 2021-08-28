Cancel
Bowling Green, KY

Here’s the cheapest gas in Bowling Green Saturday

Bowling Green Digest
 7 days ago
(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Bowling Green, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

United Gas & Food at 840 Morgantown Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shipley's at 1290 Center St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

United Gas & Food

840 Morgantown Rd, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

3200 Ken Bale Blvd, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.04
$--

Minit Mart

810 Morgantown Rd, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.21
$--
$--

Kroger

2945 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Speedway

3208 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.18
$3.39
$2.98

Speedway

2401 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.41
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bowling Green Digest

Bowling Green, KY
With Bowling Green Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

