Here’s the cheapest gas in Bowling Green Saturday

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Bowling Green, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

United Gas & Food at 840 Morgantown Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shipley's at 1290 Center St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

United Gas & Food 840 Morgantown Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 3200 Ken Bale Blvd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.04 $ --

Minit Mart 810 Morgantown Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.21 $ -- $ --

Kroger 2945 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Speedway 3208 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.18 $ 3.39 $ 2.98

Speedway 2401 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.41 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.