Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concord, NC

Save $0.25 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Concord

Posted by 
Concord News Watch
Concord News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufH3P_0bfkW9pr00

(CONCORD, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Concord area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 3985 Concord Pkwy S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 2 Church St N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Concord area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy Express

3985 Concord Pkwy S, Charlotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$2.95
$3.20
$3.02

Mobil

269 Branchview Dr, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$3.09

CITGO

589 Concord Pkwy N, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$3.03

Marathon

603 Concord Pkwy N, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$3.03

QuikTrip

1086 Concord Pkwy N, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.21
$3.03

Exxon

540 Lake Concord Rd, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Concord News Watch

Concord News Watch

Concord, NC
108
Followers
210
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Concord News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NC
Traffic
City
Concord, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Murphy Express#3985 Concord Pkwy S#Exxon#2 Church St N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy