Save $0.25 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Concord

(CONCORD, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Concord area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 3985 Concord Pkwy S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 2 Church St N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Concord area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy Express 3985 Concord Pkwy S, Charlotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.02

Mobil 269 Branchview Dr, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

CITGO 589 Concord Pkwy N, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Marathon 603 Concord Pkwy N, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

QuikTrip 1086 Concord Pkwy N, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ 3.21 $ 3.03

Exxon 540 Lake Concord Rd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.