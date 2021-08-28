College Station gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Depending on where you fill up in College Station, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 1405 Earl Rudder Fwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 609 University Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater College Station area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$2.94
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$3.10
$3.50
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.79
$3.08
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.65
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89
|card
card$2.75
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0