College Station gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Depending on where you fill up in College Station, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 1405 Earl Rudder Fwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 609 University Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater College Station area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1405 Earl Rudder Fwy, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.94 $ --

Valero 4609 E 29Th St, Bryan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 3.10 $ 3.50 $ 2.85

H-E-B 1900 Texas Ave S , College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

H-E-B 725 E Villa Maria Rd, Bryan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.79 $ 3.08 $ --

CITGO 3201 S College Ave, Bryan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tejas 1101 E Villa Maria Rd, Bryan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.