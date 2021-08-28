Cancel
Bend, OR

Where's the cheapest gas in Bend?

Bend Journal
 7 days ago
(BEND, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Bend, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

Space Age at 20635 Grandview Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.61 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Quickway at 690 E Butler Market Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Space Age

20635 Grandview Dr, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.61
$3.81
$4.01
$3.59

ARCO

61122 S Us-97 Bus, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.63
$3.83
$3.99
$3.53
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.05
$3.59

ARCO

304 Ne Greenwood Ave, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.53
card
card$3.71
$3.91
$4.11
$3.69

76

62980 N Us-97 Bus, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.68
$3.76
$3.84
$3.65

Westside Food Mart

912 Nw Newport Ave, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.85
$3.99
$--

Towne Pump

1220 Se 3Rd St, Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.85
$3.95
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bend Journal

ABOUT

With Bend Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

