Where's the cheapest gas in Bend?

(BEND, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Bend, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

Space Age at 20635 Grandview Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.61 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Quickway at 690 E Butler Market Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Space Age 20635 Grandview Dr, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 4.01 $ 3.59

ARCO 61122 S Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.99 $ 3.53 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.05 $ 3.59

ARCO 304 Ne Greenwood Ave, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.53 card card $ 3.71 $ 3.91 $ 4.11 $ 3.69

76 62980 N Us-97 Bus, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.68 $ 3.76 $ 3.84 $ 3.65

Westside Food Mart 912 Nw Newport Ave, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.85 $ 3.99 $ --

Towne Pump 1220 Se 3Rd St, Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.