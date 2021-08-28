Where's the cheapest gas in Bend?
(BEND, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Bend, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.
Space Age at 20635 Grandview Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.61 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Quickway at 690 E Butler Market Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.84 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.61
$3.81
$4.01
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.63
$3.83
$3.99
$3.53
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.05
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.53
|card
card$3.71
$3.91
$4.11
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.68
$3.76
$3.84
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.85
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.85
$3.95
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
