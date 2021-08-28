This is the cheapest gas in Fairfield right now
(FAIRFIELD, CA) According to Fairfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.
Sinclair at 4444 Central Pl was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1600 N Texas St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.32 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.14
$4.29
$4.05
|card
card$3.99
$4.24
$4.39
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$--
$--
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.25
$4.45
$4.09
|card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.49
$--
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.35
$4.49
$4.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
