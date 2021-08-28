This is the cheapest gas in Fairfield right now

(FAIRFIELD, CA) According to Fairfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

Sinclair at 4444 Central Pl was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1600 N Texas St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.32 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 4444 Central Pl, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.14 $ 4.29 $ 4.05 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.24 $ 4.39 $ 4.15

ARCO 299 Marina Blvd, Suisun City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ -- $ --

76 1951 Walters Rd, Suisun City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.19

Bonfare 2301 Walters Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ --

ARCO 2051 Walters Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

AAFES 170 Travis Ave, Travis AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.35 $ 4.49 $ 4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.