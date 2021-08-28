Cancel
Fairfield, CA

This is the cheapest gas in Fairfield right now

Posted by 
Fairfield News Flash
Fairfield News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0bfkW6Bg00

(FAIRFIELD, CA) According to Fairfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

Sinclair at 4444 Central Pl was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1600 N Texas St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.32 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair

4444 Central Pl, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.14
$4.29
$4.05
card
card$3.99
$4.24
$4.39
$4.15

ARCO

299 Marina Blvd, Suisun City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$--
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$--
$--

76

1951 Walters Rd, Suisun City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.25
$4.45
$4.09
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$4.19

Bonfare

2301 Walters Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.29
$4.49
$--
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--

ARCO

2051 Walters Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$4.09
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19

AAFES

170 Travis Ave, Travis AFB
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.35
$4.49
$4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Fairfield News Flash

Fairfield News Flash

Fairfield, CA
