Save up to $0.81 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Chico
(CHICO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Chico area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.81 per gallon.
Costco at 2100 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.98 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1101 Mangrove Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chico area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.39 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.98
$--
$4.28
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.59
$4.69
$4.19
|card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$4.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.35
$4.45
$4.08
|card
card$4.29
$4.45
$4.55
$4.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.19
|card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.17
$4.37
$4.47
$4.25
|card
card$4.27
$4.47
$4.57
$4.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.17
$4.38
$4.51
$4.21
|card
card$4.27
$4.48
$4.61
$4.31
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
