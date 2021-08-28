Cancel
Chico, CA

Save up to $0.81 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Chico

Posted by 
Chico Updates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLFJh_0bfkW5Ix00

(CHICO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Chico area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.81 per gallon.

Costco at 2100 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.98 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1101 Mangrove Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chico area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.39 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

2100 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.98
$--
$4.28
$--

Quick Stop II Food Mart

952 Nord Ave, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.59
$4.69
$4.19
card
card$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$4.27

Chico Petroleum

1013 W 1St St, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.35
$4.45
$4.08
card
card$4.29
$4.45
$4.55
$4.28

ARCO

110 W 9Th St, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.19
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$4.29

ARCO

2538 Esplanade, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.17
$4.37
$4.47
$4.25
card
card$4.27
$4.47
$4.57
$4.35

Safeway

1366 East Ave, Chico
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.17
$4.38
$4.51
$4.21
card
card$4.27
$4.48
$4.61
$4.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

