Save $0.31 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Rock Hill
(ROCK HILL, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Rock Hill, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.
QuikTrip at 3836 Celanese Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 684 S Heckle Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rock Hill area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.83
$3.08
$2.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.78
$3.08
$2.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$2.91
$2.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.96
$3.21
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
