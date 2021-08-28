Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Hill, SC

Save $0.31 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Rock Hill

Posted by 
Rock Hill Digest
Rock Hill Digest
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ydp2m_0bfkW4QE00

(ROCK HILL, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Rock Hill, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

QuikTrip at 3836 Celanese Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 684 S Heckle Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rock Hill area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

QuikTrip

3836 Celanese Rd , Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$2.83
$3.08
$2.61

Murphy Express

105 Secession Way, Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$2.78
$3.08
$2.61

Sam's Club

2474 Cross Pointe Dr, Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$2.91
$2.65

Exxon

4001 Celanese Rd, Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.71

Murphy USA

2371 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.96
$3.21
$2.88

Lesslie Food Mart

2700 Lesslie Hwy, Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rock Hill Digest

Rock Hill Digest

Rock Hill, SC
131
Followers
205
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rock Hill Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sc#Citgo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy