Save $0.31 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Rock Hill

(ROCK HILL, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Rock Hill, you could be saving up to $0.31 per gallon on gas.

QuikTrip at 3836 Celanese Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.58 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 684 S Heckle Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rock Hill area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

QuikTrip 3836 Celanese Rd , Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 2.61

Murphy Express 105 Secession Way, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 2.61

Sam's Club 2474 Cross Pointe Dr, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.91 $ 2.65

Exxon 4001 Celanese Rd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.71

Murphy USA 2371 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.96 $ 3.21 $ 2.88

Lesslie Food Mart 2700 Lesslie Hwy, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.