Fargo, ND

Where's the cheapest gas in Fargo?

Fargo News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wnvg9_0bfkW3XV00

(FARGO, ND) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fargo area offering savings of $0.32 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 750 23Rd Ave E. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Flying J at 3150 39Th St S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

750 23Rd Ave E, West Fargo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$3.29
$--

Fleet Farm

3730 36Th St S, Fargo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.29
$3.59
$3.14

Sam's Club

4831 13Th Ave S, Fargo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$3.34
$2.89

Cenex

3820 12Th Ave Nw, Fargo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

ARCO

3202 33Rd St S, Fargo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.09
$--

Casey's

240145Th St S, Fargo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.47
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fargo News Alert

Fargo News Alert

Fargo, ND
