Where's the cheapest gas in Fargo?

(FARGO, ND) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fargo area offering savings of $0.32 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 750 23Rd Ave E. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Flying J at 3150 39Th St S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 750 23Rd Ave E, West Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Fleet Farm 3730 36Th St S, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.14

Sam's Club 4831 13Th Ave S, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 2.89

Cenex 3820 12Th Ave Nw, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

ARCO 3202 33Rd St S, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ --

Casey's 240145Th St S, Fargo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.47 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.