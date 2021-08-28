Where's the cheapest gas in Greenville?
(GREENVILLE, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Greenville, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 1531 Greenville Blvd Se. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.02 at Speedway at 3579 Nc-43 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greenville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.35
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$3.22
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$3.16
$3.46
$--
|card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.37
$3.77
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
