Where's the cheapest gas in Greenville?

(GREENVILLE, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Greenville, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 1531 Greenville Blvd Se. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.02 at Speedway at 3579 Nc-43 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greenville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 1531 Greenville Blvd Se, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Speedway 1601 Greenville Blvd Se, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1824 E Arlington Blvd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ 2.97

Sam's Club 4240 Nc-11 S , Winterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.22 $ --

Circle K 2195 Evans St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ -- card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Shell 1301 Charles Blvd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.