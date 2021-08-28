Cancel
Greenville, NC

Where's the cheapest gas in Greenville?

Posted by 
Greenville Dispatch
Greenville Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43TGkK_0bfkW2em00

(GREENVILLE, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Greenville, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 1531 Greenville Blvd Se. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.02 at Speedway at 3579 Nc-43 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Greenville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP

1531 Greenville Blvd Se, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.59
$3.19

Speedway

1601 Greenville Blvd Se, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.59
$3.09

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1824 E Arlington Blvd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.35
$2.97

Sam's Club

4240 Nc-11 S , Winterville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$3.22
$--

Circle K

2195 Evans St, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$3.16
$3.46
$--
card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Shell

1301 Charles Blvd, Greenville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.37
$3.77
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

