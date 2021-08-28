Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Charlottesville Dispatch
 7 days ago
(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) According to Charlottesville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3171 District Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1177 5Th St Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

3171 District Ave, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.09
$2.92

Sam's Club

970 Hilton Heights Rd, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.09
$--

Sunoco

1301 E High St, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$--

Shell

1129 Richmond Rd, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$3.09

Speedway

1172 Richmond Rd, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Exxon

1192 Richmond Rd, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Charlottesville Dispatch

Charlottesville, VA
ABOUT

With Charlottesville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

