Charlottesville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) According to Charlottesville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3171 District Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1177 5Th St Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3171 District Ave, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 2.92

Sam's Club 970 Hilton Heights Rd, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Sunoco 1301 E High St, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Shell 1129 Richmond Rd, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.09

Speedway 1172 Richmond Rd, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Exxon 1192 Richmond Rd, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.