Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Augustine, FL

Where's the cheapest gas in Saint Augustine?

Posted by 
St. Augustine News Flash
St. Augustine News Flash
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0bfkW0tK00

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) According to Saint Augustine gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 2199 N Ponce De Leon Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Exxon at 2450 Fl-16 , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

2199 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.49
$2.99

Sunoco

450 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$--

Shell

146 King St, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.49
$3.69
$--

Shell

216 Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.53
$3.63
$--

A1A Discount Beverage

855 Anastasia Blvd, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Circle K

715 Fl-207, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.23
$3.54
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
St. Augustine News Flash

St. Augustine News Flash

St. Augustine, FL
49
Followers
110
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With St. Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Saint Augustine, FL
Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augustine
Person
Saint Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sunoco#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy