Where's the cheapest gas in Saint Augustine?

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) According to Saint Augustine gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 2199 N Ponce De Leon Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Exxon at 2450 Fl-16 , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 2199 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Sunoco 450 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 146 King St, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 216 Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.53 $ 3.63 $ --

A1A Discount Beverage 855 Anastasia Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Circle K 715 Fl-207, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.23 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.