Redding, CA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Redding Saturday

Redding News Flash
 7 days ago
(REDDING, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Redding, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, ARCO at 2402 Cascade Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1905 Eureka Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.38 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

ARCO

2402 Cascade Blvd, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--

Valero

2725 Cascade Blvd, Shasta Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.29
$--
$--
$--

Clear Creek Market

7036 Westside Rd, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.19
$4.12

Fast Stop Mini Mart

3101 S Market St, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.39
$3.98

Sure Stop

3212 S Market St, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.94
$--
$4.24
$--

Win-River Mini Mart

2415 S Bonnyview Rd, Redding
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.97
$4.15
$4.25
$4.25
card
card$4.07
$4.25
$4.35
$4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

