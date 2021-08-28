Here’s the cheapest gas in Redding Saturday

(REDDING, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Redding, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, ARCO at 2402 Cascade Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1905 Eureka Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.38 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

ARCO 2402 Cascade Blvd, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2725 Cascade Blvd, Shasta Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Clear Creek Market 7036 Westside Rd, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.12

Fast Stop Mini Mart 3101 S Market St, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.39 $ 3.98

Sure Stop 3212 S Market St, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ -- $ 4.24 $ --

Win-River Mini Mart 2415 S Bonnyview Rd, Redding

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.97 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.07 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.