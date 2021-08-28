Here’s the cheapest gas in Redding Saturday
(REDDING, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Redding, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, ARCO at 2402 Cascade Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1905 Eureka Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.38 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$4.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.19
$4.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.39
$3.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.94
$--
$4.24
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.97
$4.15
$4.25
$4.25
|card
card$4.07
$4.25
$4.35
$4.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
