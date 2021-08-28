Cancel
Tuscaloosa, AL

Here’s the cheapest gas in Tuscaloosa Saturday

Tuscaloosa Times
Tuscaloosa Times
 7 days ago
(TUSCALOOSA, AL) According to Tuscaloosa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1640 Mcfarland Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Buddy's Food Mart at 3043 Skyland Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.81.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tuscaloosa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1640 Mcfarland Blvd, Northport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$2.87

Circle K

5525 Mcfarland Blvd, Northport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.94
$3.24
$2.89

Murphy USA

5700 Macfarland Blvd, Northport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.79
$3.20
$--

Mapco

1921 Mcfarland Blvd , Northport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.91
$3.21
$--

Circle K

1701 Lurleen B Wallace Blvd , Northport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$3.01

C-Mart

2800 Mcfarland Blvd , Northport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$3.27
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa, AL
With Tuscaloosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

