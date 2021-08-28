Here’s the cheapest gas in Tuscaloosa Saturday
(TUSCALOOSA, AL) According to Tuscaloosa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1640 Mcfarland Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Buddy's Food Mart at 3043 Skyland Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.81.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tuscaloosa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.94
$3.24
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.79
$3.20
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.91
$3.21
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$3.27
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
