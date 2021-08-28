Here’s the cheapest gas in Tuscaloosa Saturday

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) According to Tuscaloosa gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1640 Mcfarland Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Buddy's Food Mart at 3043 Skyland Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.81.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tuscaloosa area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1640 Mcfarland Blvd, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.87

Circle K 5525 Mcfarland Blvd, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 5700 Macfarland Blvd, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.79 $ 3.20 $ --

Mapco 1921 Mcfarland Blvd , Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ --

Circle K 1701 Lurleen B Wallace Blvd , Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ 3.01

C-Mart 2800 Mcfarland Blvd , Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 3.27 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.