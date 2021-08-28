Spring Hill gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SPRING HILL, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Spring Hill area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 13360 Cortez Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2109 Commercial Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 13360 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.08 $ --

Great Treat#1 13075 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 14333 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 14338 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 2.85

Shell 3275 Broad St, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.03

BP 1156 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.