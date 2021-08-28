Cancel
Spring Hill, FL

Spring Hill gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Spring Hill Bulletin
Spring Hill Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0bfkVxPN00

(SPRING HILL, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Spring Hill area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 13360 Cortez Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2109 Commercial Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

13360 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.08
$--

Great Treat#1

13075 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

14333 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.16
$3.46
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

14338 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.27
$3.57
$2.85

Shell

3275 Broad St, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$3.15
$3.45
$3.03

BP

1156 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

