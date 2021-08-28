Gas savings: The cheapest station in Provo
(PROVO, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Provo area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1313 S University Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.56 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1645 N Canyon Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.74 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.56
$--
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.58
$--
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$3.79
$4.04
$3.74
|card
card$3.64
$3.84
$4.09
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.62
$3.82
$4.02
$3.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.62
$3.92
$4.22
$4.04
|card
card$3.62
$3.92
$4.22
$4.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.62
$3.82
$4.02
$3.75
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0