Gas savings: The cheapest station in Provo

(PROVO, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Provo area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1313 S University Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.56 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1645 N Canyon Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.74 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1313 S University Ave, Provo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.56 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Costco 648 E 800 S , Orem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Friends 171 N Main St, Springville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 4.04 $ 3.74 card card $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 4.09 $ 3.79

Maverik 1509 No. 1750 W., Springville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.62 $ 3.82 $ 4.02 $ 3.75

Love's Travel Stop 358 S 2200 W, Springville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.62 $ 3.92 $ 4.22 $ 4.04 card card $ 3.62 $ 3.92 $ 4.22 $ 4.13

Exxon 2009 W 400 S, Springville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.62 $ 3.82 $ 4.02 $ 3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.