Provo, UT

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Provo

Provo Post
 7 days ago
(PROVO, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Provo area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1313 S University Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.56 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1645 N Canyon Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.74 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

1313 S University Ave, Provo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.56
$--
$3.89
$--

Costco

648 E 800 S , Orem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.58
$--
$3.89
$--

Friends

171 N Main St, Springville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.79
$4.04
$3.74
card
card$3.64
$3.84
$4.09
$3.79

Maverik

1509 No. 1750 W., Springville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.62
$3.82
$4.02
$3.75

Love's Travel Stop

358 S 2200 W, Springville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.62
$3.92
$4.22
$4.04
card
card$3.62
$3.92
$4.22
$4.13

Exxon

2009 W 400 S, Springville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.62
$3.82
$4.02
$3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

