Save $0.70 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Elgin
(ELGIN, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Elgin, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 1040 S Randall Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 380 N Lafox St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elgin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.37 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.53
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.40
$4.09
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.60
$4.10
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$3.90
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$--
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
