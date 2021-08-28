Save $0.70 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Elgin

(ELGIN, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Elgin, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 1040 S Randall Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 380 N Lafox St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elgin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.37 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1040 S Randall Rd, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.53 $ 3.24

Shell 1097 Higgins Rd, East Dundee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.40 $ 4.09 $ 3.23

The PRIDE of Elgin 1700 N State St, Elgin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 4.10 $ --

Casey's 700 S 8Th St, West Dundee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.90 $ 3.23

Mobil 527 S 8Th St, West Dundee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.23

Exxon 305 E Main St, East Dundee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.