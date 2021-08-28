Cancel
Elgin, IL

Save $0.70 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Elgin

Elgin Updates
Elgin Updates
 7 days ago
(ELGIN, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Elgin, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 1040 S Randall Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 380 N Lafox St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elgin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.37 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

1040 S Randall Rd, Elgin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.53
$3.24

Shell

1097 Higgins Rd, East Dundee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.40
$4.09
$3.23

The PRIDE of Elgin

1700 N State St, Elgin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.60
$4.10
$--

Casey's

700 S 8Th St, West Dundee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$3.90
$3.23

Mobil

527 S 8Th St, West Dundee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$--
$3.23

Exxon

305 E Main St, East Dundee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Elgin Updates

Elgin Updates

Elgin, IL
With Elgin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

